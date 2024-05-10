CJ McCollum ‘not untouchable’ this summer: 4 teams that could pursue a trade for the Pelicans star including the Magic and Lakers

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

A new report reveals that while it is not their preference, the New Orleans Pelicans could be persuaded to move CJ McCollum in a trade this summer.

Despite star forward Zion Williamson staying healthy for almost all of the season, the Pelicans had to fight just to get into the playoffs and the team was soundly swept out of the postseason by the Oklahoma City Thunder after Williamson’s injury bug returned at the worst possible time.

CJ McCollum stats (2023-24): 20.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.6 APG, 43% 3PT

That is why there has been a lot of speculation about possible big changes New Orleans could make this summer. The most recent reports suggest Brandon Ingram could soon be on the trade block since the organization has no plans of giving him the maximum extension he is eligible for this summer. However, a new wrinkle was added to the discourse.

On Friday, Hoops Hype NBA insider Michael Scotto reported that sources have claimed CJ McCollum is not an “untouchable” member of the roster. However, the reporter also mentioned that “he’s viewed as the grown-up in the room for a young Pelicans squad, providing stability on the court and a good locker room presence.”

So the team would prefer to hold on to the 32-year-old but they could be persuaded to part with him. Let’s look at four teams that could target a trade for the talented scorer in the next few months.

4 teams that could target a trade for CJ McCollum this summer

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic badly needs talented three-point shooters, more scoring from the backcourt, and strong veteran voices in their young locker room. CJ McCollum checks off all of those boxes. Orlando also has the cap space to take on his deal and the trade assets on the roster or in the draft to make New Orleans consider a deal.

CJ McCollum contract: Two years, $63.9 million ($30.6 million in 2024-25)

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are another team that can easily take all of McCollum’s contract this summer without requiring New Orleans to take any contracts in return. They are a team that needs a little bit of everything, some veteran leadership and more scoring. McCollum can do most of that in a strong backcourt with young star Cade Cunningham.

Los Angeles Lakers

There have been rumblings linking the Los Angeles Lakers to Hawks guards Dejounte Murray and Trae Young. However, McCollum should be a player they consider as well. Unlike last year, they have the draft assets to interest New Orleans and could offer rock-solid young players like Rui Hachamura and Austin Reaves as part of the trade package.

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama was everything the San Antonio Spurs hoped for and more. However, he needs some help if the team hopes to contend for a playoff spot in 2024-25. CJ McCollum would be a great addition to another young team that needs some veteran voices who can still play at a high level. A Wembanyama and McCollum combo should be good enough to compete for a Play-In sport next season.