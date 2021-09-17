fbpx
·
Published September 17, 2021

Cincinnati Reds activate Jesse Winker, place Tyler Naquin on IL

Aug 12, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Jesse Winker (33) hits a grand slam home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 12, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Jesse Winker (33) hits a grand slam home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Reds activated Jesse Winker from the injured list Friday and placed fellow outfielder Tyler Naquin on the 10-day IL.

Winker, 28, has been sidelined for just over one month due to an intercostal strain. He aggravated the injury on a swing during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 15.

Winker is in the midst of a breakout season, batting .307 with career highs in home runs (24), RBIs (71) and runs (77). He made the All-Star team for the first time this season.

MLB playoffs
Also Read:
MLB playoffs: 2021 postseason picture, format and schedule

Naquin, 30, was placed on the injured list due to bruised ribs. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

He is batting .270 with career-high totals in homers (19), RBIs (70) and hits (111) this season.

Also on Friday, the Reds released right-hander Brad Brach.

Brach, 35, posted a 1-2 record with a 6.30 ERA in 35 relief appearances this season.

–Field Level Media

Share: