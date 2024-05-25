Former Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick retires due to medical issue

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

In 2018, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Ohio State center Billy Price with the 21st pick in the first round. He immediately earned the starting center job in Cincinnati, starting 10 games as a rookie while missing six others with a foot injury.

Price would go on to start 45 more games, making a total of 69 appearances from 2018 to 2022, suiting up for the Bengals, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals.

While he signed with the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys in 2023, he never appeared in a game for either franchise. Price hasn’t played a professional football game since January 8th, 2023.

Now, Price is retiring from the NFL at the age of 29 due to a medical issue.

Specifically, Price had an emergency pulmonary embolism surgery on April 24th, and now he’s retiring to avoid risking a fatal injury while being on blood thinners.

Price made an official announcement on his Instagram, revealing his diagnosis.

“In the blink of an eye, everything can be taken away. On April 24th I had emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of my lungs. As a healthy 29 year old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today. Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk. I am truly thankful for the opportunity to have played in some of the greatest atmospheres around the world. I am thankful to have trained and played alongside men who will continue to make Pro Bowls, All Pro Rosters and Hall of Fame recognitions.” Former NFL center Billy Price

Price majored in business administration with a specialization in operations management at Ohio State. He walks away with $12.8 million in career earnings, per Spotrac.

