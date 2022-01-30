WATCH: Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill intercepts Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes just found Hill for another reception, but this time it was the wrong player, wearing the other team’s colors. Just when you thought the Cincinnati Bengals might be out of it, they’ve raged back and have positioned themselves in a spot to tie the game thanks to an interception from defensive tackle B.J. Hill. It’s the first career pick for the four-year vet.

Up 21-13, the Kansas City Chiefs decided to throw the ball on second-and-three backed up into their own territory at the 32-yard line. It was a bad decision. Mahomes dropped back to throw and he found Hill, as we mentioned, but it was not Tyreek.

Instead, B.J. Hill made an incredible play, tipping the ball to himself, quickly pulling the pigskin in, even returning it for three yards to give Joe Burrow the best starting field position the Bengals offense has enjoyed all game.

It was just the second career postseason interception thrown by Patrick Mahomes.

After being down 21-3, the Bengals have rallied back to score 18 unanswered points to tie the game. The fourth quarter has just begun.