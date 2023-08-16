Christopher Morel’s walk-off homer powers Cubs past White Sox

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Christopher Morel clubbed a three-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning as the host Chicago Cubs rallied for a 4-3 victory over the crosstown rival Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

The Cubs managed just three hits over seven innings, and struck out seven times, against White Sox starter Mike Clevinger. They trailed 3-0 entering the eighth, when Nick Madrigal delivered a pinch-hit solo home run off Aaron Bummer.

After Gregory Santos (2-1) allowed a double to Cody Bellinger and walked Dansby Swanson to open the ninth, Morel, who also singled on the night, lined a 1-2 pitch into the right-center-field bleachers.

The Cubs split the two-game set and went 3-1 against the White Sox this season while improving to 19-8 since July 18.

Morel’s homer made a winner of Drew Smyly (9-8), who struck out two in a scoreless top of the ninth.

Gavin Sheets clubbed a two-run homer for the White Sox, who won the series opener 5-3 on Tuesday.

Entering Wednesday as winners of six straight games at Wrigley Field, the White Sox loaded the bases with nobody out in the eighth inning. But Michael Fulmer came out of the Cubs bullpen to strike out Luis Robert Jr., Yoan Moncada and Andrew Vaughn to keep the hosts within striking distance.

Cubs starter Javier Assad retired the first 10 batters he faced before yielding back-to-back singles to Andrew Benintendi and Robert. Robert’s base hit included an error by Cubs left fielder Ian Happ, allowing both runners to move into scoring position. Benintendi soon scored on Assad’s wild pitch.

After the Cubs left the bases loaded against Clevinger in the fourth inning, Sheets went deep in the fifth with a man on to give the White Sox a 3-0 lead. It was Sheets’ ninth homer of the season.

Assad gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits in six innings. He walked two and fanned four.

