Christian Walker, Diamondbacks roll past Rockies

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Walker homered, drove in four runs and finished with four hits, Josh Rojas had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 in Denver on Sunday.

Tommy Henry (2-1) pitched 5 1/3 innings in his third career start and Ian Kennedy picked up his eighth save for Arizona. Ketel Marte left the game in the ninth for an undisclosed reason after running from first to third on Walker’s double.

Ryan McMahon had three hits and Randal Grichuk finished with two for the Rockies.

The Diamondbacks struck in the first inning against Ryan Feltner (2-4). Emmanuel Rivera singled with one out and came home on Walker’s two-out double.

Arizona tacked on more runs in the third inning. Rojas led off with a single and stole second, Marte walked and Walker crushed a ball an estimated 460 feet into the left-field seats to make it 4-0. It was his 27th homer of the season.

Cooper Hummel led off the fourth with an infield single and went to second on a throwing error by Brendan Rodgers. Jake McCarthy doubled to drive in Hummel, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Rojas for a 6-0 Arizona advantage.

Feltner was relieved by Austin Gomber after allowing a one-out single to Walker in the fifth. Feltner allowed six runs — five earned — on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

The Diamondbacks made it 7-0 in the sixth when Geraldo Perdomo reached on a bloop double and came around on a single by Rojas and a fielding error from Grichuk.

Colorado got some traffic in the fifth inning but didn’t score off Henry until the sixth. With one out Rodgers walked, C.J. Cron singled and Elehuris Montero doubled to center field to make it 7-1.

McMahon then reached on an infield single that brought home Cron and ended Henry’s day. Tyler Holton walked Garrett Hampson to load the bases, and a groundout by Wynton Bernard drove in Montero.

Henry allowed three runs on five hits, walked three and struck out three.

The Rockies scored again in the eighth. McMahon led off with a double, went to third on Hampson’s bunt single and scored on Bernard’s double-play grounder.

–Field Level Media