Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul to return Thursday against Denver Nuggets

Phoenix Suns star point guard and futue Hall of Famer Chris Paul has missed the past 15 games after he suffered a thumb fracture against his former Houston Rockets team back on February 16.

At least initially, it seemed as if Paul would miss the remainder of the regular season for the defending conference champs.

That’s not the case. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Paul will return to action for Phoenix Thursday evening against the conference rival Denver Nuggets.

Impact of Chris Paul returning to Phoenix Suns’ lineup

Feb 16, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives past Houston Rockets guard Dennis Schroeder at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Surprisingly, the Suns were able to win 11 of the 15 games that Paul missed due to injury. They now sit at 59-14 on the season and are a lock to earn the top seed in the Western Conference.

With that said, getting Paul back for the final couple handful of regular-season games is going to be a big deal for the NBA title favorites.

Chris Paul stats (2021-22): 14.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 10.7 APG, 49% shooting, 20.8 PER, 8.4 win shares

In addition to his still-elite overall play, the 36-year-old Paul has simply proven to be a winner since joining the Suns a season ago. Phoenix boasts a 95-30 record when Paul suits up during that span.

As of right now, Phoenix finds itself nine games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 1 seed in the conference with nine games remaining. You can do the math. A victory Thursday night with Paul back in the fold would guarantee a 60-win season and the No. 1 seed out west.

The Suns will certainly be tested throughout the final nine games of the regular season with Chris Paul returning to action.

In addition to going up against the Nuggets on Thursday, they have outings against the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.

