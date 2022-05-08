Officials blasted as Chris Paul fouls out of Game 4 for the Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns star guard and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul was in foul trouble throughout Sunday’s Game 4 outing against the Dallas Mavericks.
Paul picked up his fourth foul at the end of the second quarter and ended up fouling out early in the fourth quarter with Dallas up by eight points.
The play in question was suspect as all get out. Officials on hand inside American Airlines Center in Dallas called Paul for a foul on Jalen Brunson. Check it out below.
We’re not 100% sure what Chris Paul even did here. In no way was that close to a foul. And in reality, it impacted the outcome of the game. CP3 played a total of 23 minutes — scoring a mere five points on 2-of-4 shooting.
In the end, Dallas came out on top by the score of 111-101 to even the series at two with its second consecutive win in the Western Conference Semifinals matchup.
Officials blasted as Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul fouls out
It’s been a continuing theme throughout the first two rounds of the NBA Playoffs. Official finding themselves in the news for all of the wrong reasons.
That includes the other Western Conference Semifinals series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies as well as the Eastern Conference matchup between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. This latest development surrounding Chris Paul adds another layer to it.