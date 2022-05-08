Officials blasted as Chris Paul fouls out of Game 4 for the Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns star guard and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul was in foul trouble throughout Sunday’s Game 4 outing against the Dallas Mavericks.

Paul picked up his fourth foul at the end of the second quarter and ended up fouling out early in the fourth quarter with Dallas up by eight points.

The play in question was suspect as all get out. Officials on hand inside American Airlines Center in Dallas called Paul for a foul on Jalen Brunson. Check it out below.

Chris Paul has fouled out of Game 4 after this play on Jalen Brunson. pic.twitter.com/r5ooajNzCw — ESPN (@espn) May 8, 2022

We’re not 100% sure what Chris Paul even did here. In no way was that close to a foul. And in reality, it impacted the outcome of the game. CP3 played a total of 23 minutes — scoring a mere five points on 2-of-4 shooting.

In the end, Dallas came out on top by the score of 111-101 to even the series at two with its second consecutive win in the Western Conference Semifinals matchup.

Officials blasted as Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul fouls out

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a continuing theme throughout the first two rounds of the NBA Playoffs. Official finding themselves in the news for all of the wrong reasons.

That includes the other Western Conference Semifinals series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies as well as the Eastern Conference matchup between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. This latest development surrounding Chris Paul adds another layer to it.

If I’m Chris Paul, I’m placing a check on the table before I start my postgame press conference and I’m going IN on this officiating. That last call was flat-out terrible. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 8, 2022

NOT A FOUL ON CHRIS PAUL. HE HAD THE BALL AND RIGHT TO GO WHEREVER HE WANTS. UP TO BRUNSON TO PULL UP AND AVOID HIM. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 8, 2022

The NBA if Chris Paul talks about the refs in the press conference pic.twitter.com/3frN35UmhJ — Kofie (@Kofie) May 8, 2022

Let’s not forget Scott Foster is to James Harden what Scott Foster is to Chris Paul.



Good luck #Sixers… — Is Scott Foster officiating ? (@ScottFosterOut) May 8, 2022

Scott Foster when he refs a Chris Paul game pic.twitter.com/6IUTqiZZAB — McTannerV1 (Tank Gunner) (@McTannerV1) May 1, 2022