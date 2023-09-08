Chris Paul expected to play surprising role with Golden State Warriors

Few NBA players have had an offseason as unique as 11-time All-NBA point guard Chris Paul. Cast aside after three seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Paul landed with the Washington Wizards via trade on a roster with no chance of becoming a championship contender.

But it didn’t take long for the Golden State Warriors to come calling, swapping Jordan Poole, a future first-round pick, and other assets for the future Hall of Fame point guard. Yet, the fit seemed a bit odd for Paul. Where did he fit on a team that already had Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson entrenched as starters in the Bay Area?

Many operated under the assumption that Paul could be poised to come off the bench for the first time in his 19-year career. But Paul, who’s started all 1,214 games he’s played in the NBA, isn’t likely to begin his Warriors career on the bench, according to Marc Spears.

“I do expect him [CP3] to start. I think their gonna try it. This isn’t a opinion, this is just what I’m hearing.” Marc Spears on Chris Paul’s role with Golden State Warriors

By starting Paul and Curry, the Warriors will be prioritizing ball security under coach Steve Kerr in 2023, hoping to cut down on their turnovers. If so, it’s a fitting change for a team that averaged 16.3 turnovers per game, the most in the NBA. After all, it was just in 2021 when Paul led the NBA with 10.8 assists per game. He’ll at the very least keep the ball moving, spreading shots around to the open man in Golden State too, and if everything goes well, maybe Paul can secure his first NBA championship.

Related: NBA MVP race 2023-24: Defending champion Nikola Jokic crowds list of MVP candidates