Chris Buescher’s crew members get 4-week suspensions

Credit: Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

NASCAR suspended three crew members of driver Chris Buescher’s RFK Racing team for a detached wheel during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

With 46 laps left in the Ally 400, the right rear wheel of Buescher’s No. 17 Ford came off following a final-stage pit stop, leading to a caution period.

Buescher wound up finishing in 30th place, three laps down, in the race won by Chase Elliott.

Crew chief Scott Graves and crew members Seth Gajdorus (rear tire changer) and Matthew Wilps (jack) received four-race bans on Tuesday for violating Section 10.5.2.6 of the NASCAR rule book.

NASCAR officials also issued $5,000 fines to the crew chiefs of four Xfinity Series teams for lug-nut violations during Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250.

–Field Level Media