Chinonso Offor lifts CF Montreal over Inter Miami

Chinonso Offor scored in the 53rd minute to lift CF Montreal to a 1-0 victory over visiting Inter Miami on Saturday night.

Ariel Lassiter assisted on the close-range, right-footed shot that broke a scoreless tie after Montreal hadn’t been able to generate anything in the first half of play.

Montreal (6-8-0, 18 points) snapped a two-game skid in match play, while Miami (5-9-0, 15 points) dropped its third straight match after putting together a three-game winning streak. With 15 points, Miami has the fewest points in the Eastern Conference.

Possession was fairly even in the first 45 minutes, with the hosts outshooting Inter Miami 8-5. However, none of Montreal’s tries were on target, while the guests had three solid chances. Despite those opportunities, both teams went into the break with nothing to show for their efforts on the scoreboard.

Montreal had the first six shots of the game — through 31 minutes — before Inter Miami’s Leonardo Campana gave his side a chance in the 32nd. That offering missed just left, keeping the score even.

Offor also missed just left six minutes after Campana’s attempt. Inter Miami’s Corentin Jean had the best chance in the remainder of the first half, but his shot on goal was saved in the 43rd minute.

Montreal finished with a slight advantage in shots (14-13) and got five important saves from goalie Jonathan Sirois. It marked the fifth shutout of the season for Sirois.

Inter Miami almost got points late in the match when, in extra time, Nicolas Stefanelli had a shot blocked from the center of the box after teammate Benjamin Cremaschi hit the post with a right-footed shot. However, Miami didn’t get a chance after that as Montreal held on for the victory.

Miami goalie Drake Callender finished with just one save.

–Field Level Media