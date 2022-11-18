Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out vs. Chargers

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the host Los Angeles Chargers, coach Andy Reid announced Friday.

Smith-Schuster sustained a concussion when he was hit in the third quarter of the Chiefs’ 27-17 victory over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday.

Kansas City (7-2) also will be without wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdominal), who was placed on injured reserve Thursday, against the Chargers on Sunday night.

Smith-Schuster, 25, has 46 catches for 615 yards and no touchdowns in nine games during his first season with the Chiefs.

He has 369 receptions for 4,470 yards and 28 touchdowns in 72 career games with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2017-21) and Chiefs.

Cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion) also has been ruled out for Sunday’s AFC West clash with the Chargers (5-4).

Lammons, 26, has six tackles and one forced fumble in nine games this season.

He has 25 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 35 career games (no starts) with the Miami Dolphins (2019) and Chiefs.

–Field Level Media