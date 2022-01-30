Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu to play vs. Bengals

Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) leaves the field after the win over the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs star safety Tyrann Mathieu was removed from the injury report and will play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals.

Mathieu was listed as questionable on Friday, five days after sustaining a concussion in the team’s divisional-round victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Mathieu was a full practice participant on Thursday and Friday.

Mathieu, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, had 76 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries in 16 of the team’s 17 regular-season games this season.

The Chiefs also listed running back Darrel Williams (toe) as questionable on Friday. Williams missed the Buffalo game after being hurt the previous week in the wild-card round against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Williams was a limited practice participant on Friday.

Williams rushed for 558 yards and six touchdowns and caught 47 passes for 452 yards and two scores in 17 regular-season games.

As for the Bengals, defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) was listed as questionable on Friday after missing both his team’s first two playoff games. He was a limited practice participant for the third straight day.

Receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and defensive end Cam Sample (groin) are both doubtful for the contest. Both players missed practice on Friday.

–Field Level Media