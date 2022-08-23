Chiefs TE Blake Bell undergoes hip procedure

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell is recovering from surgery for his hip flexor injury.

“I don’t think it’s gonna be real quick,” coach Andy Reid said Tuesday when asked for a timeline for Bell’s return.

Bell, 31, could be placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which would keep him sidelined for the first four games of the season.

“We’ll see on that,” Reid said.

Bell sustained the injury on the opening drive of the Aug. 13 preseason opener at Chicago. He capped the series with a 5-yard touchdown catch but was unable to re-enter the game and has been sidelined ever since.

Bell caught nine passes for 87 yards in 16 games with the Chiefs last season. A fourth-round pick by San Francisco in 2015, he has 58 receptions for 621 yards in 97 games with the 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and Chiefs.

He is listed as the No. 2 tight end on the depth chart behind All-Pro Travis Kelce. Other tight ends on the roster are Noah Gray, Jody Fortson, Jordan Franks and Matt Bushman.

–Field Level Media