Chiefs sign veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton

The Kansas City Chiefs signed veteran nose tackle Danny Shelton on Monday.

Shelton, who turns 29 on Saturday, had 31 tackles in 13 games for the New York Giants last season.

A first-round pick (12th overall) by Cleveland in 2015, Shelton won Super Bowl LIII with New England.

The 6-foot-2, 345-pound lineman has 278 tackles and six sacks in 100 games (72 starts) with the Browns (2015-17), Patriots (2018-19), Detroit Lions (2020) and Giants.

Kansas City also waived four players: wide receivers Omar Bayless and Gary Jennings, cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. and offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk.

–Field Level Media