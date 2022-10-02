Chiefs score 28 first-half points, sail past Bucs

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire found the end zone twice to fuel the visiting Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Mahomes completed 23 of 37 passes for 249 yards to exact a small measure of revenge for Kansas City’s 31-9 loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Mahomes also reached the 20,000-yard passing mark in his 67th career game, besting the previous NFL record of then-Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (71 games).

Travis Kelce reeled in nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown for the Chiefs (3-1), while fellow tight ends Noah Gray and Jody Fortson also found the end zone.

Edwards-Helaire, who had a rushing and receiving touchdown, had 19 carries for 92 yards. Kansas City enjoyed a decisive 189-3 edge in yards on the ground.

Brady completed 39 of 52 passes for 385 yards and tossed three touchdown passes, including two to Mike Evans (eight catches, 103 yards).

Rookie Rachaad White had a rushing touchdown to atone for his fumble on the opening kickoff. Leonard Fournette added a receiving score for the Buccaneers (2-2), who surrendered 28 points in the first half after allowing 27 over the first three games of the season.

Tampa Bay found itself in hot water early after Elijah Lee recovered White’s fumble. Kansas City cashed in two plays later as Mahomes found Kelce over the middle for a 16-yard touchdown.

Ryan Succop drilled a 45-yard field goal on the ensuing drive before Edwards-Helaire found the end zone on Kansas City’s next two possessions. Edwards-Helaire bulled his way in from 3 yards out for the first score before he hauled in a 2-yard flip by Mahomes, who was chased out of the pocket and did a 360 spin before unleashing the ball.

Evans sandwiched 13- and 1-yard touchdown receptions around Gray’s 1-yard surge to trim Kansas City’s advantage to 28-17 at halftime.

Kansas City kept its foot on the gas to begin the second half, with Matthew Wright drilling a 44-yard field goal and Fortson snaring a 10-yard touchdown reception.

White scored from 1 yard out late in the third quarter, and Fournette reeled in a 5-yard score with 3:30 left to cap the scoring.

–Field Level Media