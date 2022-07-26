Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire opens camp on PUP list

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday as the team reported for training camp.

It was not known what ailment in particular landed Edwards-Helaire on the PUP list. He has battled hip, ankle, knee and shoulder injuries over the first two seasons of his NFL career.

Edwards-Helaire missed the end of the 2021 regular season and the Chiefs’ first playoff game due to the shoulder injury, but he came back in time for the team’s AFC Divisional Round playoff win over the Buffalo Bills and the AFC Championship Game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 23-year-old has played 23 regular-season games (all starts) over two years since being selected with the final pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has picked up 1,320 rushing yards and eight touchdowns along with 55 catches for 426 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire remains the presumptive No. 1 running back on Kansas City’s depth chart, but the team also signed Ronald Jones in free agency and brought back veteran Jerick McKinnon.

–Field Level Media