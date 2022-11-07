Chiefs prevail in OT, snap losing streak vs. Titans

Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Harrison Butker kicked a 28-yard field goal with 4:04 left in overtime and Patrick Mahomes passed for 446 yards as the Kansas City Chiefs recorded a 20-17 overtime victory over the visiting Tennessee Titans on Sunday night.

Mahomes established career highs of 43 completions and 68 attempts to help the Chiefs (6-2) end their four-game losing streak versus the Titans. He passed for one touchdown and one interception and also rushed for a career-best 63 yards while scoring once on the ground.

After taking the lead, the Chiefs twice sacked rookie Malik Willis while finishing off the victory over the Titans (5-3) and tying the Buffalo Bills for the AFC’s top record.

Derrick Henry rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns for Tennessee, which had a five-game winning streak halted.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill missed his second straight game due to an ankle injury.

Willis completed just 5 of 16 passes for 80 yards in his second career start. Denico Autry had two sacks and Roger McCreary had an interception.

Travis Kelce had 10 receptions for 106 yards and JuJu Smith-Schuster caught 10 passes for 88 yards for the Chiefs. Mecole Hardman caught a touchdown pass.

Kansas City used a 13-play, 93-yard drive to tie the score at 17 with 2:56 remaining in regulation.

Mahomes kept the drive going with a 20-yard scramble on third-and-17 and later scored the touchdown on a 14-yard run. Then he ran in the two-point conversion to knot the score.

The Chiefs outgained the Titans 499 to 229 and ran 91 plays to Tennessee’s 48. Kansas City had a 29-9 advantage in first downs.

Counting the postseason, the Chiefs had lost five of their past six meetings against Tennessee before prevailing Sunday. Kansas City’s other win during the stretch came in the 2019 AFC Championship Game.

Kansas City started fast with nine first-quarter points on Butker’s 23-yard field goal and Mahomes’ 7-yard touchdown pass to Hardman.

But Henry rushed for 92 yards in the second quarter and scored on runs of 4 yards and 1 yard to give the Titans a 14-9 lead. Henry broke loose for a 56-yard gain to set up the second score, which came with 5:24 left in the first half.

McCreary’s interception set up Randy Bullock’s 44-yard field goal to increase Tennessee’s lead to 17-9 with 9:58 left in the third quarter. Butker was wide right from 47 yards with 5:17 remaining in the period.

