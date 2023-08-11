Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, starters to play one quarter vs. Saints

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the starters will play approximately one quarter in the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints, coach Andy Reid said Friday.

Mahomes has no qualms about Reid’s decision for Sunday’s road game.

“It’s getting that first — I always say, that first hit. You want to get hit where it’s not too hard, but you can feel it,” Mahomes said. “You go through a long offseason of working through the pocket and knowing that guys are rushing, but they can’t touch you. So, it’s just different when you get in the game and you’re able to get tackled and everything like that.

“And I like to have at least one to two drives under my belt to say I’m ready to go, we’re doing the right things. And Coach Reid, he allows me to do that, he allows me to get in there.”

Reid said running back Isiah Pacheco, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, tight end Jody Fortson, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton won’t play against the Saints, however.

