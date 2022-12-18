WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs’ Jerick McKinnon comes through with walk-off rushing TD in OT

Even when the Houston Texans brought the Kansas City Chiefs to overtime, it just felt too good to be true. Jerick McKinnon made sure of it.

Still, for one Sunday afternoon, the NFL-worst Texans, at 1-12-1, were almost just as good, if not better, than the 11-3 Chiefs, who are possibly poised to play in the Super Bowl, campaigning as the NFL’s best a couple months from now.

It’s an absolutely wild storyline, and if the Chiefs had lost, two of their would-be four losses would have come at the hands of the Texans, plus the Indianapolis Colts, another team that is down bad this season.

But, as mentioned, McKinnon prevented such embarrassment.

Jerick McKinnon stuns Houston Texans in overtime

In a day that featured several miscues by the Chiefs, from two lost fumbles to a missed 51-yard field goal, the end result should have never been this close. Yet, taking on a Texans team that played one of their most complete games of the season, the Chiefs never wavered.

Once the game reached overtime, the Chiefs had the first chance to emerge with a win, as they won the opening possession. But it didn’t matter, as they’d have to punt six plays later.

Then the Texans had their chance, but a Davis Mills fumble while trying to scramble for additional yardage ultimately did them in, handing the Chiefs an easy opportunity at their own 26-yard line.

Sure, the Chiefs likely could have just lined Harrison Butker up for the chip shot, but where’s the fun in that?

Instead, leave it up to McKinnon, who danced and dashed into the endzone, nearly untouched for the 26-yard score. It was an incredible way to cap off a wild win to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West crown.

