Chiefs defeat Broncos for 14th straight time

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes was 28-for-42 passing for 352 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, Jerick McKinnon had seven catches for 112 yards and two scores, and the visiting Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 34-28 on Sunday.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 74 yards and one touchdown on nine receptions for Kansas City (10-3). The Chiefs have won 14 straight against Denver.

Russell Wilson was 23-for-36 passing for 247 yards, three touchdowns and an interception before leaving in the fourth quarter with a concussion and Jerry Jeudy had eight receptions for 73 yards and three TDs for the Broncos.

Josey Jewell had two interceptions, Marlon Mack had two catches for 62 yards and a score and Brett Rypien had a TD pass and an interception for Denver (3-10).

Kansas City took a 6-0 lead on two Harrison Butker field goals and struck quickly on its next possession, needing just four plays to go 78 yards, capped by McKinnon’s 56-yard TD catch that made it 13-0.

The Broncos were forced to punt and Mahomes engineered a 12-play drive that he finished with a 10-yard pass to McKinnon to give the Chiefs a 20-0 lead.

Gay intercepted Wilson on the next Denver drive and returned it 47 yards for another score, but the Broncos started to come back.

After their fourth punt of the half, Jewell intercepted Mahomes at the Kansas City 42-yard line. Four plays later, Wilson hit Jeudy on an 18-yard touchdown pass to get Denver on the board with 1:35 left.

Patrick Surtain II intercepted Mahomes at the Broncos’ 40 with 1:06 left in the half. Wilson again connected with Jeudy, this time from 5 yards to make it 27-14 at halftime.

Denver made it 27-21 when Wilson threw a 66-yard TD pass to Mack early in the third.

The Chiefs responded late in the third when Mahomes threw a 4-yard TD pass to Smith-Schuster but the Broncos again answered. After Wilson was injured on a 14-yard scramble, Rypien came on and found Jeudy on 7-yard TD pass.

Jewell intercepted Mahomes again but Rypien threw an interception three plays later, and Kansas City closed it out.

–Field Level Media