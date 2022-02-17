Chiefs’ Chris Lammons faces battery charges in Alvin Kamara incident

August 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons (26) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons appeared in court in Las Vegas on Thursday after being charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery earlier this week.

The charges are related to the Feb. 5 incident in Las Vegas in which New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara is accused of felony suspicion of battery with substantial bodily harm. Kamara was arrested one day later.

Lammons’ attorney told ESPN that his client posted $5,000 bail and will next appear in court on March 8.

The incident occurred while Kamara was in town to play in the Pro Bowl. According to police, a man identified as Darnell Greene was assaulted at a nightclub in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard and knocked unconscious and sustained a orbital fracture to his right eye.

Video of the incident displayed Greene was punched eight times by Kamara. After Greene fell, he was stomped on by others in Kamara’s group.

The 26-year-old Lammons played in 12 games in 2021 for the Chiefs, mostly on special teams. He was on the field for 13 defensive snaps.

Lammons has 19 defensive tackles and one interception in 26 NFL games with the Miami Dolphins (2019) and Chiefs (2020-21).

