Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton recovering from shoulder ‘cleanup’

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton is recovering from a shoulder “cleanup” procedure, general manager Brett Veach confirmed.

“He’s going through a little bit of a rehab now, so hopefully we get him for the start of training camp,” Veach told the Kansas City Star on Tuesday.

Fenton, 25, registered a career-high 49 tackles and seven passes defensed in 14 games (eight starts) last season.

He has 99 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 42 games (11 starts) since Kansas City drafted him in the sixth round in 2019.

The Chiefs drafted three cornerbacks last week, selecting Trent McDuffie in the first round, Joshua Williams in the fourth and Jaylen Watson in the seventh.

