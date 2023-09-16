Chiefs activate DT Chris Jones

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs activated Chris Jones on Saturday, paving the way for the star defensive tackle to make his season debut against the host Jacksonville Jaguars.

The move comes one day after head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Jones would play in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars (1-0).

Jones, 29, ended his holdout that began in training camp after agreeing Monday to a new one-year deal with incentives that reportedly could earn him more than his base salary of $19.5 million — the final pay due on his four-year, $80 million contract signed in 2020.

Jones racked up 15.5 sacks in 17 games last season and earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod. In 107 games (86 starts) for the Chiefs since being drafted in the second round in 2016, Jones has 65 sacks, 12 forced fumbles and 243 tackles.

Also on Saturday, the Chiefs (0-1) activated running back La’Mical Perine and defensive tackle Matt Dickerson from the practice squad and waived cornerback Darius Rush.

–Field Level Media