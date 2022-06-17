Chicago’s United Center to host 2022 LCS Championship

Credit: Riot Games

The League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) announced that the 2022 finals will return to the United Center in Chicago from Sept. 10-11.

The city previously played host to the quarterfinals at the Chicago Theatre in 2016. While the Chicago Theater could seat 3,800 fans, the United Center has a capacity of 23,500.

The LCS Finals will take place after the conclusion of the four-week, eight-team LCS Summer postseason and will feature best-of-five matches.

The Lower Bracket Final will take place on Sept. 10, with the Grand Finals scheduled for Sept. 11. All three teams that reach the Lower and Grand Finals will also qualify for the 2022 World Championship. The winner of the LCS finals will earn the top seed.

The spring split finals in Houston will mark the first return to live fans at an LCS event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Tickets for the LCS Championship will go on sale June 24 at 1 p.m. ET.

–Field Level Media