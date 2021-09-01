Chicago White Sox place Tim Anderson (hamstring) on IL

Aug 27, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) reacts after being walked against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox placed All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained left hamstring.

The move is retroactive to Sunday.

On Wednesday, the White Sox activated outfielder Billy Hamilton from the 10-day injured list and recalled right-hander Matt Foster and infielder/outfielder Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte. The White Sox also selected the contract of infielder Romy Gonzalez from Charlotte and designated infielder/outfielder Jake Lamb for assignment.

Anderson, 28, did not play in his team’s last two games due to his injury. He is batting .302 with 14 homers, 53 RBIs and 82 runs scored in 108 games this season.

Hamilton, 30, was placed on the injured list on Aug. 1 (retroactive to July 31) with a right oblique strain. He is hitting .226 with two home runs, 11 RBIs and 19 runs scored in 57 games this season.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Foster, 26, is 2-1 with one save and a 5.67 ERA (21 ER/33.1 IP) in 31 relief appearances with the White Sox this season.

Sheets, 25, is batting .225 with six homers and 16 RBIs in 29 games with the White Sox this season.

Gonzalez, 24, is hitting .275 with 23 home runs and 57 RBIs over 87 combined games with Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte this season.

Lamb, 30, is batting .212 with six homers, 13 RBIs and 20 runs scored over 43 games this season.

–Field Level Media