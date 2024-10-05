MLB legend ‘angling’ to become next Chicago White Sox manager

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox didn’t even let Pedro Grifol finish out the season as their manager after he led them to a historically bad 28-89 start. Interim manager Grady Sizemore wasn’t any better, helping the White Sox to a 13-32 record. Combined, they ended up with the worst record in MLB history, at a woeful 41-121.

With a record so bad, one would think the White Sox would have a tough time identifying worthy candidates to fill their managerial vacancy, but that hasn’t been the case at all. In fact, the White Sox could be on the verge of hiring an MLB legend.

Buck Showalter wants to become the next Chicago White Sox manager

We know Pedro Grifol won’t be coming back to manage the Chicago White Sox in 2025, and Grady Sizemore likely won’t either. So, who will?

According to The Athletic’s Keith Law, four-time manager of the year Buck Showalter has expressed interest in the White Sox’s managerial vacancy.

“There’s pitching coming. Getz is trying to overhaul some areas of the organization that have stagnated for years. Simply having Kenny Williams out of the picture helps too. One thing I heard that I would hate for them is that Buck Showalter is angling for the manager’s job – given his propensity to interfere in player development, he’s the wrong hire for that position.” Keith Law on Buck Showalter/Chicago White Sox

Showalter would bring 22 years of managerial experience to the Windy City, where he’s led his teams to six postseason appearances. He has a 1727-1665-1 record as a manager.

