Chicago White Sox’ Luis Robert (hip) slated to return on Monday

May 2, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is hurt after beating out an infield single against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert will return to the lineup Monday after missing three months with a hip injury.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters before Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs that Robert will be activated prior to Monday’s game against the Minnesota Twins and will be in the starting lineup.

Robert, who turned 24 on Tuesday, hasn’t played since May 2 when he tore his right hip flexor. He was batting .316 with one homer, eight RBIs and four steals in 25 games.

Robert sustained the injury while beating out an infield single against the Cleveland Indians. He quickly fell to the ground and needed to be helped off the field.

La Russa didn’t provide a detailed plan of how the White Sox will proceed with Robert but it is clear they will initially be cautious.

“I don’t know that he couldn’t play back-to-back,” La Russa said. “No matter how much you work out or are on rehab (assignment), when you actually play in the major leagues, there’s a stress level there and a determination to dig a little deeper. So we have to be really careful there.”

Robert batted .233 with 11 homers, 31 RBIs and nine steals in 56 games as a rookie in 2020. He won a Gold Glove award for his stellar defensive play in center field and finished second in American League Rookie of the Year balloting.

–Field Level Media