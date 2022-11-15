Chicago White Sox discussing trading two of their All-Stars

If the Chicago White Sox want to be major players during the MLB free agency window, they may have to shed some payroll. It’s a theme we see around baseball each offseason, where organizations try and swap more expensive parts that haven’t lived up to expectations in the hopes of getting better production elsewhere.

While Sox fans don’t want to hear about team ownership looking to shed talent, it may be necessary to improve the roster in the grand scheme of things. The White Sox are already in a decent position in the AL Central, with the division seemingly up for grabs. This roster has plenty of young, talented pieces already in place who should naturally improve from last season’s 81-81 record.

But if Chicago wants to swim with the big fish, some players might have to be moved.

Lucas Giolito and Liam Hendriks could be traded from Chicago White Sox

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

James Fegan of The Athletic reports the top brass have been “spending a lot of time talking about trades” in an effort to reduce the White Sox’s payroll heading into the 2022 offseason.

Two names who have come up already in trade discussions this offseason are both former MLB All-Stars. Jon Heyman of the New York Post has reported that starting pitcher, Lucas Giolito is on the trade block after a down season where he finished with a 4.90 ERA.

The other All-Star pitcher the White Sox could deal this offseason is closer Liam Hendriks. He led all of baseball with 38 saves in 2021 and still had 37 this past season, but with $29.3 million due to the 33-year-old over the next two years, the White Sox could likely find a new arm to close out games at a much more affordable rate.

Of the two pitchers, Giolito seems less likely to be dealt, as the White Sox would be selling low on the 6-foot-6 righty. This next season will be all about bouncebacks, and Giolito is a prime candidate.

Who knows just how the White Sox will choose to mold their roster, but they certainly will have options. It’s up to them how they want to proceed.

