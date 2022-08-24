Chicago Fire’s Gaston Gimenez has hamstring surgery

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Fire midfielder Gaston Gimenez is recovering from surgery to repair a torn right hamstring.

The team said Wednesday that the 31-year-old designated player needs four months of recovery time.

Gimenez sustained the season-ending injury in the 66th minute of an Aug. 13 road match against the Philadelphia Union.

The Argentina native registered two assists in 22 matches (20 starts) this season.

He has two goals and six assists in 65 games (59 starts) since joining the Fire in 2020.

–Field Level Media