Chicago Cubs insider reveals what Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $500 million extension means to Kyle Tucker’s future with team

All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker has delivered on expectations during the Chicago Cubs’ 8-5 start to the season.

Tucker is slashing .327/.453/.712 with five home runs, five doubles, 16 RBI, and 14 runs scored, posting an impressive 226 OPS+.

The Cubs acquired Tucker in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros in the offseason, shipping out All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes and prospects Cam Smith and Hayden Wesneski.

It was a bold move for the Cubs as Tucker will be a free agent after the season, and with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reaching a 14-year, $500 million extension with the Toronto Blue Jays, that will likely establish the baseline for contract negotiations.

Will the Cubs open up the vault for that type of contract? A Chicago Cubs insider shares his thoughts.

Cubs insider reveals if Kyle Tucker will stay in Chicago

During an interview with the “Foul Territory” baseball podcast, The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma made comments that Cubs fans won’t want to hear — he doesn’t believe Tucker will be in a Cubs uniform in 2026.

“The Cubs will certainly be in the conversation. I’d be surprised if they’re the ones that win out. I usually take that lane in general with free agency, because the bet is there’s so many other teams that he can end up with,” said Sharma. “It’s just safe to say he probably doesn’t end up back with the Cubs.”

With Tucker becoming the best all-around player hitting free agency now that Guerrero is off the market, numerous clubs will be trying to woo the three-time All-Star to their franchise.

“Are we talking pushing $40 million a year at 10 years? He probably doesn’t get the 14-, 15-year deal. He probably doesn’t get the years but he probably gets a little bit more AAV (average annual value). I wonder what the market is,” noted Sharma.

“Now he’s the clear best player on the market. Who wants him? Who’s in on him? That’s what I’m curious about because are the Mets going to be aggressive again after just being aggressive for Soto? Do the Dodgers need more talent? I guess you can always get more talent. If those two teams aren’t in on him, then it gets very interesting in my opinion.”

According to FanGraphs, the Cubs’ estimated luxury tax payroll for 2026 currently stands at $136.2 million, so there’s plenty of money there to add Tucker without hitting the tax threshold. The Cubs haven’t been big spenders recently, frustrating a fan base that wants October baseball back in the Windy City. If they let Tucker walk after the season, it would only intensify that frustration.