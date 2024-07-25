2 Chicago Cubs players linked to World Series contender on MLB trade block

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer indicated recently that the team is going to be looking to the future as the MLB trade deadline quickly approaches.

Chicago enters MLB games today with a 49-55 record and pretty much out of the National League Playoff race. It’s not where Hoyer expected the team to be at the start of the season.

There are several Cubs players that are of interest to contending teams with the deadline a mere few days away. That includes outfielder Ian Happ, second baseman Nico Hoerner and designated hitter Mike Tauchman. Starting pitchers Jameson Taillon and Justin Steele might also be available.

We have somewhat of an update on Hoerner and Tauchman. According to Jon Morosi, the New York Yankees could be a potential landing spot for one of them.

New York has also recently been linked to another potential lead-off hitter from the National League Central. It’s pretty obvious that the team is looking for an upgrade in this regard.

Of the two, Hoerner would likely net the Cubs more in return. He won the Gold Glove at second base a season ago. Despite struggling (by his standards) at the plate this season (.257 average), Hoerner has proven to be a capable bat at the top of the lineup.

He hit .283 with a .346 on-base percentage a season ago. The veteran aso hit north of .300 in 2021.

Regardless of the Cubs plans leading up to the deadline, it makes sense to sell off some of these veterans and retool for next season. We’re not talking a complete rebuild. But acquiring assets in the form of prospects should be in the cards.