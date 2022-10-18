Chicago Cubs reportedly very interested in signing José Abreu in free agency

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs are looking to make a splash in free agency this MLB offseason. Coming off their second consecutive losing season, Chicago will have money to spend this winter and All-Star slugger Jose Abreu is reportedly among their top targets.

Abreu has spent his entire career in Chicago. After dominating in Cuba for years, he defected to the United States in 2013 and signed a six-year contract with the Chicago White Sox. He outplayed the deal and was rewarded with a three-year, $50 million extension in 2019. After nine seasons playing first base in a White Sox uniform, though, the franchise isn’t expected to retain him this winter.

It creates an opportunity for another team to land an impact hitter. Abreu posted a .304/.378/.446 slash line this past season, playing in 157-of-162 games and he was the only stable player in the White Sox lineup. With the presence of Andrew Vaughn and Eloy Jimenez, though, the organization determined it won’t re-sign the veteran in free agency. Set to hit the open market shortly after the World Series, Abreu is already generating interest around the league.

According to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, Abrey is very high on the list of Cubs’ targets this winter. While there will be other suitors, Chicago is reportedly very determined to try and convince Abreu to stay in the city and make the move to the National League.

José Abreu stats (2022): .304/.378/.446, 85 runs scored, 75 RBI, 137 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR

He’ll be entering his age-36 season and his defense at first base has progressively declined with age. While many view him as a player who should primarily serve as the designated hitter, Levine notes that Abreu would step in as the Cubs’ first baseman in 2023.

Chicago could certainly use the help in its lineup. The Cubs ranked 22nd in runs scored (657), 19th in batting average (.238) and 17th in OPS (.698) during the regular season. Abreu is also well-respected in the clubhouse and could provide veteran leadership for a club that will have plenty of youth on its roster next season.

Considering Abreu’s age and limited versatility as a fielder, it could push his asking price down to a reasonable figure for the Cubs. If that happens and he wants to remain in Chicago, the Cubs would still have more than enough money to pursue an All-Star shortstop or starting pitcher and re-sign catcher Willson Contreras.