Chicago Bulls targeting Mitchell Robinson in free agency

The Chicago Bulls took major strides a season ago, improving their win total by 15, on their way to becoming a playoff team. Now they enter free agency with the hopes of adding to their already strong core. One player Bulls general manager Marc Eversley is said to have his eye on in free agency is New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson.

Of course, the Bulls need to make their decision on Zach LaVine’s future status with the team, whether they re-sign the All-Star guard or not. Depending on how those contract negotiations go, the Bulls could find themselves with more money to spend. But if there’s one thing for sure, the Bulls are looking to add pieces this offseason. Does Robinson fit the puzzle?

Mitchell Robinson could help solve Bulls’ interior D

If the Bulls truly prioritize improving their 17th-ranked defense from a season ago, it’s possible Robinson becomes their top target, aside from LaVine. And according to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Bulls see Robinson as a good match paired with Nikola Vucevic on the low block.

Robinson is believed to be commanding a salary upwards of $11 million per season on his next contract, which is a reasonable figure for his output. Still just 24 years old, standing 7-feet tall, Robinson has developed into one of the better rim protectors in basketball, averaging 2 blocks per game in his four-year career thus far.

Meanwhile, the Bulls allowed the ninth-most points in the paint per game during the 2021-22 season. Maybe Robinson’s intimidating presence can single-handedly turn their defense around. While there will be other paint protectors available this offseason, Robinson may be the easiest to attain, if the Bulls are willing to open up their pocketbooks. The Knicks are likely to push for Robinson’s return as well.

NBA free agency opens on July 1, will the Bulls be active in going after Robinson?

