Chicago Bulls reportedly heading for ‘dysfunction’ following DeMar DeRozan trade

The Chicago Bulls were always going to part ways with DeMar DeRozan this summer. Their timeline didn’t fit with what the 34-year-old six-time All-Star envisions for himself moving forward.

Hence, why DeRozan was shipped off to the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade earlier this month. Sacramento is seen as much more of a contender than the retooling Bulls.

So, where does this leave Chicago moving forward? The team is trying to get off Zach LaVine and his bloated contract. But it having a hard time finding a taker for the $138 million LaVine has remaining on his contract over the next three seasons.

Apparently, this could lead to dysfunction for a Bulls team that is going to be relying more on youngsters moving forward.

“According to an NBA source attending Summer League play, not only is (vice president Arturas) Karnisovas trying to move off Zach LaVine because of the three years, $138 million left on his contract, but also concerns that the distrust LaVine has with the front office, and specifically head coach Billy Donovan, could lead to a ‘dysfunctional’ locker room, especially if LaVine starts poisoning the well that the younger players are drinking from. Report from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times

What do the Chicago Bulls do with Zach LaVine?

LaVine has been linked to teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in NBA trade talks. Neither seem too keen on taking on the remainder of his contract. This could potentially lead to a simple buyout.

At issue here is how head coach Bill Donovan will handle LaVine if he remains with the Bulls. The aforementioned report also indicated that DeRozan acted as a buffer between the two.

“While both LaVine and Donovan have been asked about their icy relationship the last few seasons, both have downplayed just how bad it is, maintaining public professionalism throughout,” Cowley reported. “But the source said that a key buffer between the two – especially as far as LaVine was concerned – was veteran DeMar DeRozan. With DeRozan shipped to Sacramento after a sign-and-trade, that buffer is gone.”

Chicago’s core youth group includes the recently acquired Josh Giddey, guard Coby White and rookie first-round pick Matas Buzelis. The last thing they need is dysfunction.