Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine enters protocols the day before elimination game versus Bucks

The Chicago Bulls could be without one of their best players heading into a do-or-die Game 5 versus the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, it was revealed by the league that two-time All-Star Zach LaVine entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Unfortunately for the Bulls and their fans, this comes a day before the team competes in an elimination game after going down 3-1 in their best of seven series following a 119-95 loss on Sunday.

Chicago Bulls could lose Zach Lavine for Game 5 versus Milwaukee Bucks

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

This is also not the first time that LaVine has tested positive for COVID and was entered into the health and safety protocols. At the end of the 2020-2021 season, and in December of this season, the 27-year-old was entered into the protocols.

Zach LaVine stats (2021): 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists

It is unclear when LaVine originally contracted this latest bout with the pandemic-causing virus, when he can take more tests, or how many negative results he will need to be able to possibly play on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

LaVine was a key part of a major bounce-back year for the Chicago Bulls in 2021-2022. This season he averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game for the 46-36 squad. During the playoffs, the UCLA alum averaged 19.3 PPG, 5.3 REB, and 6.0 AST.