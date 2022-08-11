Chicago Bears training camp takeaways, including an update on Justin Fields

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Another day of the Chicago Bears’ training camp is in the books. Thursday’s practice was without full pads and signified the last training session before their first preseason game takes place this weekend.

How did ‘Da Bears look on their final day before the games begin? Here are my top four takeaways from their August 11 practice.

Justin Fields playing much better

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The first half of the week, the defense seemed to be having their way with this depleted offense. Then changes started occurring, and Justin Fields got better towards the end. Today he threw six touchdowns and was extremely accurate.

At around halfway through practice, he had only missed a couple passes. He was hitting receivers, tight ends, running backs, and even the fullback. The starting QB would drop a deep pass in the receiver’s hands while standing in the pocket. Then the next play, throw another dime while on the run.

What’s most impressive is Fields and the offense found this success with four of their six starting wideouts missing with injuries. Unfortunately, it looks like Fields will be without many of them at the start of preseason too, with Velus Jones, Byron Pringle all unlikely to play, in addition to N’Keal Harry set to miss the next eight weeks.

Tajae Sharpe stepping up

With many wide receivers down and out on Thursday, it was seventh-year-pro Tajae Sharpe who stepped up to the challenge of being the guy while his teammates are out of commission. He and Fields played with a chemistry that could really carry this team if need be. Sharpe and Darnell Mooney can be dangerous weapons downfield, and that showed in camp.

Roquan Smith didn’t practice again

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears took Roquan Smith off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list before practice, but he chose not to participate. He was seen standing by the bicycles with the injured players, but not participating in sessions as he continues to hold-in, awaiting a new contract.

His holdout came after asking for a trade out of Chicago on Tuesday. He was to be fined $40,000 for not practicing with the team today, which the team can waive if they choose.

Penalties still a problem

The Bears’ offense has struggled with penalties since the start of training camp, and it’s something offensive coordinator Luke Getsy made clear isn’t acceptable. Unfortunately, those penalty struggles reared their ugly head at times during Thursday’s practice. The Bears still have a lot of time before the regular season kicks off on September 11, but as mentioned, this was their final practice before their upcoming exhibition matchup.

The Bears will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday for their first preseason game. This will be a great test for the Bears’ young defense. We will also get to see how effective the offense will be in live game action for the first time in 2022.

