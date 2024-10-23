NFL insider provides insight on how Chicago Bears should handle Nov. 5 trade deadline

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Despite a 4-2 start in the first year of the Caleb Williams era, the Chicago Bears are still in last place of an uber-competitive NFC North. A win on Sunday against the Washington Commanders could catapult them to first place in the division, depending on what happens with the Lions, Vikings, and Packers.

Yet, a loss would only further cement their status as the team in last place of the NFC North. No matter what their record says, the Bears’ +47-point differential suggests they’re one of the best teams in the conference. But the season is still young, which means the Bears could be headed to the playoffs or another high draft pick.

One key factor that could greatly impact the rest of Chicago’s season, is how the front office chooses to handle the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline. Add to the team, and the Bears could become near NFC powerhouses. Subtract from the team, and Chicago could have a higher long-term ceiling, even if they don’t reach their potential right away. But now, one NFL insider is providing some feedback on what Chicago should be doing ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

Chicago Bears urged to ‘stand pat’ at NFL trade deadline

Should the Chicago Bears become trade deadline buyers or sellers? Or should they stand pat? These are the questions Bears GM Ryan Poles is likely currently working through with his team.

Yet, if we asked The Athletic, they’d suggest the Bears don’t do much of anything and instead stand pat with their current core. However, that doesn’t mean Chicago couldn’t still add to their upcoming draft compensation with a few minor moves that shouldn’t impact their win total for the remainder of the season.

“The Bears can be buyers and sellers. It wouldn’t be surprising if the team moved running back Khalil Herbert or guard Nate Davis for draft picks. It also wouldn’t be surprising if the Bears traded some draft capital for help on their defensive line. Standing pat feels right, though. The Bears open the 2025 draft with a first-round pick and two in the second. It’s best to keep those picks for real investment in their trenches on both sides of the ball.” The Athletic’s Adam Jahns on Chicago Bears

Khalil Herbert has generated trade interest from some teams, including their own NFC North division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings. Well, the Vikings already pivoted to acquiring Cam Akers, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other suitors for the 26-year-old running back.

As for Nate Davis? He’s been a bit of a problem child for the Bears this season after reports emerged of him not always wanting to hit the practice field, so shedding a potential headache could be worth whatever possible draft compensation may come Chicago’s way.

