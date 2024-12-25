Legendary Super Bowl-winning coach rumored to want back in to NFL with Chicago Bears

A new Chicago Bears rumor suggests one of the best NFL coaches of this century is seeking a return to the NFL with “Da Bears.”

It seems like forever ago when Chicago had a 4-2 record and seemed primed for a run to the playoffs with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. However, since that hot start, the team has gone into a tailspin that includes a stunning nine-game losing skid.

The team’s falloff was so bad that it cost head coach Matt Eberflus his job. Following an ugly loss to rivals the Detroit Lions in Week 13. It brought to an end months of speculation about his future overseeing a team that has gone 14-32 during his two-and-a-half seasons as head coach.

Now, the Bears must begin a new search for the next warden of their sideline. And several big and small-name coaches have been linked to the organization in recent weeks. However, on Christmas Day, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped a coaching rumor bombshell.

Chicago Bears record (2024): 4-11

Pete Carroll reportedly interested in Chicago Bears head coach job

“Former Seahawks Super-Bowl winning HC Pete Carroll has expressed interest in the Bears HC job. And would like to return to the sideline next season,” sources told Schefter. “Carroll is one of four head coaches to have led teams to both a national championship and Super Bowl win.”

Pete Carroll record (Career): 170-120

Carroll was unceremoniously sent packing from his role as Seattle Seahawks head coach earlier this year after 14 seasons and back-to-back 9-8 finishes. The 73-year-old led the franchise to their lone Super Bowl win in 2013, four NFC west titles, and posted a 137-89 record as the franchise’s head coach.

