Chicago Bears hopes are still riding high as Caleb Williams finds his footing

The Chicago Bears entered the 2024 season with a mix of excitement and uncertainty, with much of the attention focused on their rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. After trading away the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 and securing the top spot again this year, the Bears landed the highly touted Williams, adding him to a roster filled with established playmakers like wide receiver DJ Moore and tight end Cole Kmet. Expectations were high for a revamped offensive unit that had struggled in previous years, but the initial results were far from what fans and the organization envisioned.

Through the first three weeks, the Bears’ offense appeared disjointed and mistake-prone, much to the frustration of players and fans alike. DJ Moore, who was acquired as part of the trade that led to drafting Williams, has had his share of frustration, including visibly displaying disappointment on the field.

With a rookie quarterback still acclimating to the speed and complexity of NFL defenses, the chemistry between Moore and Williams has been a work in progress. Yet, recent signs suggest that the Chicago Bears’ offense—and Williams—may finally be finding their rhythm.

Bears growing pains and DJ Moore’s reaction

Moore’s relationship with Williams has been under a microscope, especially after the Bears’ lackluster start. Cameras have frequently captured Moore’s expressions of discontent when Williams misses him on open routes, which has fueled speculation about a potential rift. But Moore has quickly dismissed these concerns, attributing his frustration to in-the-moment reactions that any competitive player would have.

DJ Moore was visibly frustrated with rookie QB Caleb Williams



It seems to be saying “trade me to the Steelers already.” New beginnings in Pittsburgh with his favorite QB?



pic.twitter.com/usjZRPqRsx — footbal (@_FootballSZN) September 17, 2024

“The faces and stuff, they’re just faces,” Moore told the Chicago Sun-Times. “I’m like, ‘Dang, we could’ve connected,’ or something could’ve been better on that play. I’m not really worried about what people put out there because, as a person, I’m never frustrated. When a play doesn’t go as well as we wanted it to, I’m [upset], but after that moment, I’m back to the regular me.”

Moore’s outbursts, as we saw during the Week 4 game against the Rams when Williams overthrew him in the end zone, reflect a desire to see the young quarterback succeed and for the offense to operate smoothly. His history of playing with inconsistent quarterbacks in Carolina has made him acutely aware of the time it takes to develop cohesion. He knows he needs to be patient with the Bears, even as the rookie quarterback works through his growing pains.

Despite those outbursts, Moore’s public statements, and more importantly, his developing relationship with Williams, have undoubtedly helped the quarterback grow.

Chicago Bears QB Williams showing growth in key areas

While there is always a significant amount of pressure on first-overall draft picks in the NFL, it might have been even greater in Williams’ case. The Chicago Bears have long needed to solve their quarterback equation, and some looked upon the young player as a savior for an offense that was looking for a rudder.

Williams struggled early on in 2024 but had a breakthrough last week. Williams significantly improved during the Bears’ 24-18 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, excelling in several critical situations that had previously given him trouble:

When facing pressure: In the first three weeks, Williams struggled mightily when pressured, completing only 32% of his passes and posting a dismal 13.7 passer rating. Against the Rams, however, he was markedly better, completing 63% of his passes and registering a 124.5 passer rating under pressure. Against the blitz: Blitzes had disrupted Williams’ rhythm in previous games, leading to a 47.7 passer rating. Yet, when the Rams brought extra pressure, Williams responded effectively, completing 88% of his passes and posting a stellar 129.7 passer rating. Late-game situations: Williams had been inconsistent in the fourth quarter of games, but against the Rams, he completed all four passes in the final 15 minutes and showed poise when it mattered most. In the no-huddle offense: Operating without a huddle, Williams looked comfortable and in command, completing 86% of his passes and clearly understanding how to read defenses on the fly.

With each passing week, the rookie is starting to look more like the player the Bears believed he could become. His zero-turnover performance against the Rams was a testament to his growing confidence and command of the offense.

A work in progress: The path forward for the Chicago Bears’ offense

Despite these signs of progress, the Bears’ offense is far from a finished product. They still rank near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories, including 30th in yards per game and 26th in passing yards. However, Williams’ improvement in pre-snap reads, pocket presence and decision-making has given the team hope that the offense can turn a corner.

“It’s definitely figuring it out,” Williams said of the offense this week. “Like I said a few weeks ago, it had to happen sooner rather than later, and it’s happened pretty soon.”

DJ Moore echoed that sentiment, noting that his connection with Williams is “on track” and dismissing any notion of discontent as overblown.

“We’re going to go the Caleb way, and we’re going to get it right,” Moore stated confidently. His support is crucial for Williams’ development, as Moore’s experience and leadership are assets the young quarterback can lean on.

Bears focus on patience with Williams supported in the locker room

From the players to the coaching staff, the consensus is that patience and understanding are key. Williams has shown flashes of brilliance, but he’s also made typical rookie mistakes. Those around him are willing to endure the ups and downs, believing in his long-term potential.

“It does test your patience, but you’ve got to know that you were in the same shoes once and everybody was looking at you like, ‘Dude, come on, catch up,’” Moore said. “You can’t put more pressure on him. He’s the starting quarterback, and the NFL is hard.”

For now, the Chicago Bears are committed to riding out the growing pains, confident that each step forward for Williams is a step closer to establishing a cohesive offensive identity. Their patience appears to be paying off, with a strong showing against a tough Rams defense as a beacon of hope for a team desperate to find consistency.

As the season progresses, the Bears’ success will hinge on Williams’ continued growth and his ability to connect with Moore and other playmakers like D’Andre Swift and Cole Kmet. If the game against the Rams is any indication, the Bears may be on the verge of turning potential into production, with their prized rookie quarterback leading the way