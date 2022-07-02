Chicago Bears fire executive LaMar Campbell while he’s on vacation

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

As NFL teams prepare for training camp and the 2022 season, many players and staffers are using their remaining downtime to vacation and spend time with their families. Unfortunately for former Chicago Bears executive LaMar Campbell, an enjoyable vacation took a turn.

According to Brad Briggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears fired Campbell this week during his vacation before training camp began. He reportedly received a call from general manager Ryan Poles, being informed that he was immediately dismissed by the team.

Poles, hired as general manager this offseason, continues to clean house in the organization. Campbell had worked for the Bears since 2015, most recently serving as the director of player engagement.

Coincidentally, per Adam Hoge of CHGO Sports, Campbell was part of the search committee that helped ownership decide to hire Poles as general manager. Nicknamed “Soup”, he served as an advocate for the locker room during the search process.

No reasoning was provided publicly for the sudden termination and Hoge further noted that it’s believed no specific event led to the move. Instead, it seems Pace’s process of clearing out the old regime of staffers is stretching into July.

Given Campbell is beloved in the locker room and also received support from ownership, he likely won’t be out of work for long in the NFL. However, Pace’s decision to fire a respected executive during his vacation and just weeks before training camp without any cited cause will likely draw some criticism and questions around the league.

