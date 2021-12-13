Chicago Bears’ DeAndre Houston-Carson has fractured forearm

Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) picks up a fumbled punt return by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (not pictured) to score a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 29-27. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears safety DeAndre Houston-Carson will need surgery to repair a fractured forearm.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said the 28-year-old veteran will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Houston-Carson was hurt during the second half of Sunday night’s 45-30 loss to the host Green Bay Packers.

He appeared in 13 games (three starts) in 2021, collecting 51 tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

A sixth-round pick by Chicago in 2016, Houston-Carson has 94 tackles, four fumble recoveries and two picks in 77 career games with the Bears.

–Field Level Media