Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft targets revealed by insider

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Now that the Chicago Bears have hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, the goal is to tap into some of the same success their NFC North rivals have enjoyed. The Lions are coming off a trip to the NFC Divisional Round playoffs. Meanwhile, the Bears finished in last place of the NFC North.

Yet, with the Bears boasting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in Caleb Williams, there’s hope for a sharp turnaround in the Windy City. However, the Lions have been built into a powerhouse. Are we sure Johnson’s Bears can reach that level of play?

According to one NFL insider, the Bears hope to “replicate” the Lions’ plan of having a strong, sturdy offensive line, and they already have a couple of targets in mind.

Related: Top 2025 NFL free agents: Ranking top 30 players in NFL free agency

Chicago Bears ‘like’ offensive tackle Josh Conerly, guard Wyatt Milum

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles will have to address an offensive line that allowed the NFL’s most sacks last season. This plan will likely take shape in free agency and through the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Bears hold the 10th overall pick in the first round.

Recently, Sportskeeda’s NFL insider Tony Pauline revealed a pair of draft prospects the Bears are already enamored with.

“Ben Johnson is expected to replicate what was done in Detroit and bring in a lot of big-bodied blockers. I’m told the priority is interior offensive linemen. There is an opinion the team could look to trade the 10th pick and move down, collecting additional selections and loading up on blockers. If they can’t move that pick, the obvious targets would be Will Campbell of LSU or Kelvin Banks Jr. of Texas. The Bears like Josh Conerly Jr. of Oregon, who could be a target if they are able to trade down, and Wyatt Milum of West Virginia, who they view as a second-round guard.” Pauline on Chicago Bears draft targets

With a goal of maximizing the potential of their franchise quarterback, it only makes sense to reinforce what some believed was the NFL’s worst offensive line from 2024. Finding affordable young talent is the best way to accomplish this goal, but of course, it comes with risk since prospects are far from a sure thing.

Related: Chicago Bears urged to poach Pro Bowler from Detroit Lions