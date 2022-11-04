fbpx
Published November 4, 2022

Chez Reavie, Brandon Matthews WD at Mayakoba

Aug 18, 2022; Wilmington, Delaware, USA; Chez Reavie plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Chez Reavie and Brandon Matthews withdrew Friday from the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Reavie pulled out before the start of the second round in Riviera Maya, Mexico. He shot a 4-over 75 on Thursday.

The PGA Tour did not disclose a specific reason for either player’s withdrawal.

Matthews carded a 74 on Thursday. Starting on the back nine on Friday morning, he was 4-over through six holes before leaving the course.

Reavie, 40, is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, including a victory at the Barracuda Championship in July.

Matthews, 28, has recorded three wins on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica and one on the Korn Ferry Tour.

–Field Level Media

