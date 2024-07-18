Chet Holmgren creates rivalry with Miami Heat: ‘I like Miami, because it’s just empty’ at Kaseya Center

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

While Chet Holmgren has been in the NBA for two seasons, he’s only played one due to a foot injury that held him out in 2022-23. But once Holmgren did get a chance to make his NBA debut, he made a big impression, earning All-Rookie honors.

Despite missing his entire rookie season, Holmgren quickly proved the Oklahoma City Thunder were right to make him the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The 22-year-old is already viewed as one of the best pieces on a potential championship contender, but his career is just getting started.

Now, as Holmgren prepares for his second full season of play, Holmgren is making some enemies, but thankfully for the Thunder, they’re on the East Coast, so they won’t be competing in the playoffs. At least not right away.

Recently, Holmgren made an appearance on the Road Trippin’ Show, where the Miami Heat randomly caught some strays from the 7-foot-1 sharpshooter.

“I like Miami, because it’s just like empty… As the away team you just got to build that lead in the first three quarters and then it just stays quiet for the fourth.” – Chet Holmgren on playing the Miami Heat

For the record, Holmgren has only actually played a regular season game at the Kaseya Center, home of the Heat, just once. It came on January 10, 2024, when the Thunder won by eight points. Holmgren chipped in 23 points on 15 shots, and made 1-of-5 3-point attempts. He also had nine rebounds, two assists, and three blocks.

Holmgren may have gotten a win last time in what he says was a quiet arena, but he still played in front of a sellout crowd of 19,636 spectators. Yet, as Holmgren pointed out, it’s all about building an early lead to keep the fans in their seats. We’ll see how well that plan works this season when the Thunder head back to South Beach.

Related: Breaking slump, Bronny James finally has a breakout game in Vegas Summer League