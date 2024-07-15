Team USA coach Cheryl Reeve couldn’t give two s–ts about Caitlin Clark’s fans as Minnesota Lynx lose in front of sold-out crowd

Credit: Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

As things stand right now, Caitlin Clark won’t be on Team USA’s women’s basketball roster when the Paris Olympics get underway later this month. But on Sunday, the Indiana Fever star had a chance to show the U.S. coach what she was missing out on as she headed to a sold-out Target Center crowd to play against Cheryl Reeve and the Minnesota Lynx.

Reeve, of course, is the head coach of the Team USA basketball squad. While that story alone is worth its own article in itself, playing in Minnesota gave Iowa basketball fans a better chance of watching the former Hawkeyes superstar in person, so it’s only natural that it was a packed house. As expected, not all the fans were there to watch the home team; they wanted to see Clark.

Even though the Lynx lost 81-74, Clark gave fans what they came for, even if it wasn’t her best night. Clark shot just 5-of-17 from the floor, connecting on 2-of-11 3-point shots for 17 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals. Yet, as mentioned, the Fever won, moving to 11-14 on the season against a 16-8 Lynx team that was playing without star Napheesa Collier.

As the final moments wound down, Clark appeared to stare down Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve in a moment that could be construed as revenge for being left off the Team USA roster.

SHE STARED HER DOWN 😭😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wQYvelK1ZF — sofia (@slowlyslide) July 14, 2024

Cheryl Reeve couldn’t give two s–ts about fans wanting to see Caitlin Clark

After the game, when Reeve was asked about how her Lynx didn’t have home-court advantage due to the Clark-friendly crowd, the Team USA coach had a pointed response.

“I don’t give two s—s. Not even one s–t.” Team USA and Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve on facing Caitlin Clark-favored crowd at home

Cheryl Reeve was blunt when asked about fans cheering for the opposing team in Indiana during a home game for the Lynx.



“Not even one s***.”#Lynx #WNBA pic.twitter.com/RxbMAKDcdw — Andrew Cornelius (@AndrewCorn03) July 14, 2024

Really? Not even one? Reeve couldn’t even spare one?

It doesn’t get much better than that. Clark got the last laugh today, but when Team USA is competing in the Paris Olympics, she’ll have to watch from home. But chances are Clark will find a gym and get back to work as she looks to power through a challenging, but promising rookie season.

