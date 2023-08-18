Chelsea Gray, Aces look to extinguish Sparks

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA-leading Las Vegas Aces play the final date of a homestand on Saturday afternoon when they host the Los Angeles Sparks.

Las Vegas (28-3) already has clinched a playoff berth and extended its lead atop the WNBA standings to four games with an 88-75 victory over the New York Liberty on Thursday. Chelsea Gray paced the Aces with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

“She’s one of the most competitive people I know, and you feel really good when Chelsea Gray’s on your team,” Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon said.

The win served as a measure of revenge for the Aces after losing to the Liberty in the championship round of the Commissioner’s Cup on Tuesday.

The Commissioner’s Cup loss was Las Vegas’ second against New York this month, although Tuesday’s result does not impact their overall record or push for home-court advantage through the playoffs.

The Aces see the Liberty again on Aug. 28 in the final date of their upcoming four-game road trip. Before then, however, Las Vegas will look to complete a season sweep of visiting Los Angeles.

The Sparks (12-18) come in riding a three-game winning streak and having injected life into their pursuit of a playoff berth.

Jordin Canada collected 20 points, eight assists and three steals in the Sparks’ 85-74 victory over the Atlanta Dream last Saturday.

Los Angeles coach Curt Miller called the win the team’s “most complete game, and our biggest win of the season.”

“You’re seeing our defense take shape. They’re learning, they’re growing,” Miller said. “Our film sessions have turned very positive over the last couple weeks because there’s so much positive growth on the defensive end.”

The Sparks come into Las Vegas with the league’s fourth-best defensive yield, holding opponents to 81.3 points per game. That is just 0.4 more a contest than New York, which limited the Aces to 61 and 63 points in the two Las Vegas defeats.

In their four total defeats this year — three in the regular season and the Commissioner’s Cup final — the Aces have averaged 69.8 points. They average 93.8 points for the season.

