Chasing .500 again, White Sox entertain Athletics

The Chicago White Sox aim to venture above .500 for the second time in four days when they open a three-game series against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Friday.

The White Sox found themselves with a winning record for the first time since May 25 after posting a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Their three-game winning streak came to an abrupt halt the following day after a ninth-inning collapse resulted in a 6-5 setback in Denver.

“I just didn’t get the job done,” White Sox reliever Kendall Graveman said. “Obviously that one’s on me, to go out there and walk three guys and give up a hit; that can’t happen. I’m better than that, and I need to challenge the strike zone a little better.”

Chicago right-hander Lance Lynn (1-3, 6.43 ERA) will look for a better result on Friday when he takes the mound to kick off the team’s six-game homestand.

Lynn, 35, surrendered 19 runs on 23 hits — including four homers — in his previous three games before a gem in his last outing. He scattered three hits over six scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

“It hasn’t been our year so far, but there’s still some games left,” Lynn said. “There’s still some things we’re capable of doing,”

Lynn owns a 3-1 record with a 2.31 ERA in six career starts against Oakland.

AJ Pollock, who joined Tim Anderson and Seby Zavala with two hits on Wednesday, is 6-for-14 with three extra-base hits (two doubles, homer), eight RBIs and three runs over his last four games.

Athletics right-hander James Kaprielian (1-5, 4.74) will look to keep Pollock in check when he takes the mound.

Kaprielian, 28, has answered a pair of difficult months with a strong one in July. He is 1-0 with a 2.05 ERA in his last four starts, although he was left with his third straight no-decision on Saturday despite allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers.

Kaprielian also received a no-decision in his lone career encounter against the White Sox. He permitted one run on five hits in four innings on Sept. 7, 2021.

Oakland, which owns the American League’s worst record, opens its six-game road trip having recorded its first sweep in 32 series this season. The Athletics brushed aside the AL West-leading Houston Astros to post the sixth win in their last seven games.

Stephen Piscotty followed up Stephen Vogt’s solo homer with one of his own in the second inning of Oakland’s 4-2 win on Wednesday. Piscotty is 7-for-19 with four extra-base hits (two doubles, two homers), three RBIs and four runs in his last five games.

“First half (of the season), we definitely struggled offensively,” Piscotty said. “We felt like we were better than we were showing. I think it was everyone sticking to their process and not panicking. We’ve all played long enough to know that sometimes you go through those stretches and it’s going to turn. A lot of guys have done that, and it’s starting to really come through.”

