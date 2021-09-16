Washington Football Team’s Chase Young called for ridiculous roughing the passer penalty

Washington Football Team pass rusher and reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young is very good at football.
Apparently for officials on hand for Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants in D.C., Young is just too good.
In the first quarter of said game, the defensive end was called for a brutal roughing the passer penalty after hitting Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
It honestly seems like Chase Young just got penalized for actually playing football. What exactly did he do wrong here? Is the star pass rusher supposed to magically shift his weight from Jones mid-air or something?
Those watching the game from the confines of their homes agreed with this sentiment.
Officials blasted for roughing the passer penalty on Chase Young
Young, 22, recorded 12 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles as a rookie a season ago. He would’ve had another sack here if the officials didn’t call him for actually playing football.