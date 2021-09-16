Washington Football Team’s Chase Young called for ridiculous roughing the passer penalty

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) gestures to fans while leaving the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Football Team pass rusher and reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young is very good at football.

Apparently for officials on hand for Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants in D.C., Young is just too good.

In the first quarter of said game, the defensive end was called for a brutal roughing the passer penalty after hitting Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

This is a flag on Chase Young? 🤔



pic.twitter.com/XqZhG4D7eL — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 17, 2021

It honestly seems like Chase Young just got penalized for actually playing football. What exactly did he do wrong here? Is the star pass rusher supposed to magically shift his weight from Jones mid-air or something?

Those watching the game from the confines of their homes agreed with this sentiment.

Officials blasted for roughing the passer penalty on Chase Young

What a garbage call on Chase Young. Gimmie a break. Young just destroyed 2 dudes, then the QB, and it hurts his team.



Fix that, NFL — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 17, 2021

That "body weight rule" for roughing is because of that time Aaron Rodgers had his collarbone broken, right? I don't know what Chase Young is supposed to do there. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) September 17, 2021

Absolutely horrendous, embarrassing unacceptable penalty called on Chase Young. That’s football. Ron Rivera spot on. If I’m a Washington fan I’m livid. Wow. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) September 17, 2021

Please someone explain to me what Chase Young was supposed to do here? 🤦🏾‍♂️



pic.twitter.com/iq5aQI4Emu — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) September 17, 2021

Hey refs… this planet has a force called gravity. It pulls humans toward the core. Chase Young was a victim of it there.



Swallow the flag. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 17, 2021

Chase Young handled that picture perfect from a technical perspective. You can't ask a pass rusher to do it any differently. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 17, 2021

Young, 22, recorded 12 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles as a rookie a season ago. He would’ve had another sack here if the officials didn’t call him for actually playing football.