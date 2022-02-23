Chase Hunter powers Clemson past Wake Forest, 80-69

Feb 23, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers forward Ben Middlebrooks (10) moves to the basket as Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Dallas Walton (13) defends during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Hunter scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the second half as Clemson ended a six-game losing streak with a 80-69 victory over visiting Wake Forestin an Atlantic Coast Conference game on Wednesday.

Hunter connected on 10 of his 12 shot attempts and grabbed four rebounds, while Al-Amir Dawes posted 19 points — 17 in the second half — and added four assists for Clemson (13-15, 5-12 ACC), which dealt Wake Forest (21-8, 11-7) its third loss in its past four games.

Nick Honor added 13 points and Ian Schieffelin added 10 points and five rebounds for Clemson, which led by as many as 12 points in the second half.

Wake Forest was led by Damari Monstanto, who had 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting to go with seven rebounds. Jake LaRavia added 15 points on 4-for-13 shooting to go along with a game-high eight rebounds.

Clemson shot 53.7 percent (29 for 54) from the field, including 44.4 percent (8-for-18) from 3-point range, in addition to scoring 12 points on Wake Forest’s 11 turnovers.

Wake Forest shot 41 percent (25-for-61) from the field, including 28.1 percent (9-for-32) from distance, as the Demon Deacons couldn’t overcome an off-night from Alondes Williams.

Williams, the league’s leading scorer at 19.9 points per game entering the game, picked up his fourth foul early in the second half. He finished with 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting from the field to go along with four assists and four rebounds in 26 minutes before fouling out.

Leading 36-33 at halftime, Clemson pushed its advantage to 61-51 on Dawes’ 3-pointer with 7:06 remaining.

Wake Forest pulled to within 66-62 on LaRavia’s 3-pointer with 3:12 remaining, but Hunter responded with a layup on Clemson’s ensuing possession.

Clemson controlled most of the first half, especially after Wake Forest’s Khadim Sy, who averages 6.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, injured his right leg a little more than four minutes into the game and didn’t return.

The Tigers led by as many as 13 points before Wake Forest ended the half on an 11-5 run to pull to within 36-33 at halftime.

Clemson played without forward PJ Hall, the team’s leading scorer (15.5 ppg) and second-leading rebounder (5.7 rpg) who hurt his left foot after playing just over a minute in the Tigers’ loss at Louisville on Saturday.

